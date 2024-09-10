Okeechobee Arrest report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Keona Dow, 30, Southeast 33rd Terrace, was arrested Sept. 1 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with violation of pretrial conditions and possession of clonazepam. She is being held without bond.
- Rayburn King Jr., 32, at large, was arrested Aug. 31 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Darin Courson, 28, Southwest Third Street, was arrested Aug. 31 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of Alprazolam. He is being held without bond.
- Jose Elpidio Davila, 62, Northwest First Street, was arrested Sept. 2 by OCSO Deputy Mark Wright and charged with harvesting Palmetto berries without a permit. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Richard Wardwell, 60, Southeast 44th Avenue, was arrested August 30 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI/third violation within 10 years. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Debra Young, 55, Northwest 270th Street, was arrested Aug. 31 by OCPD Officer Ted VanDeman and charged with petit theft/third or subsequent offense and trespass after warning. Bond was set at $12,500.
- Carson Click, 18, Southwest 21st Avenue, was arrested Sept. 3 by OCSO Ashley Rojas and charged with 20 counts possession of child pornography and 20 counts in-state electronic transfer of child pornography. Bond was set at $400,000.
- Dwight Sheffield, 32, Northwest 36th Street, was arrested Sept. 5 by ONTF and charged with driving without a license/habitual offender. Bond was set at $5,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.