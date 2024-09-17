Okeechobee Arrest Report

By Cathy Womble
Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Timothy Wagner, 60, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Sept. 7 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Brian McDonald, 37, Northwest 35th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 7 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with possession of cocaine. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Aaren Knight, 20, Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 6 by OCSO Deputy Timothy Porter and charged with battery and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $250.
- Jeffrey Curcio, 51, Northwest 98th Street, was arrested Sept. 7 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving without a license/habitual offender. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Shallo Linzey, 38, Northwest 364th Road, was arrested Sept. 10 by OCPD Officer Alexis Bieger and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Jekoby LaCount, 18, Jacksonville, was arrested Sept. 12 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with battery/inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Brad Clay, 33, Southeast 32nd Court, was arrested Sept. 11 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with escape, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $26,500.
- Amanda Davis, 42, at large, was arrested Sept. 13 by OCSO Deputy Kayla Kanarick and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $25,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.