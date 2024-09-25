Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Chris Luis, 18, Miami, was arrested Sept. 14 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with two counts battery on detention staff. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Behnaz Elizabeth Shakibnia, 40, Northeast 120th Street, was arrested Sept. 18 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with passing a bad check/over $150. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Mya Melton, 22, Northwest 39th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 16 by OCSO Deputy Gabriel Chavez and charged with resisting arrest, obstruction and escape. Bond was set at $17,000.
- Camryn Cashwell was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with possession with intent to sell.
- Tobias Whittaker, 42, Southeast 38th Avenue, was arrested Sept. 15 by OCSO Deputy SK Crawford and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Dylan MacGreggor, 31, Southeast 59th Drive, was arrested Sept. 15 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with battery/inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Alan Padillo-Castilla, 28, no address given, was arrested Sept. 15 by OCPD Officer Ted Van Deman and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Sherry Swilley, 40, Ocala, was arrested Sept. 17 by OCPD Sgt. Chad Troutman and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Gustavo Mireles-Alvarado, 25, Northwest 32nd Avenue, was arrested Sept. 13 by OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng and charged with grand theft auto, resisting arrest, driving without a license and two counts unlawful possession of another person’s identification. Bond was set at $13,000.
- Juan Manuel Mata Jr., 52, Southeast 57th Drive, was arrested Sept. 19 by ONTF and charged with sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a specified area and possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet. Bond was set at $100,000.
- Justin Chism, 35, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Sept. 19 by OCSO Deputy Robert Gonzalez and charged with unarmed burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Kristen Andrews, 33, Northwest 92nd Court, was arrested Sept. 18 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $7,000.
- James Hertel, 64, Vantage Oaks, was arrested Sept. 18 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Lezvin Chavez, 35, U.S. 98 North, was arrested Sept. 23 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with aggravated child abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.