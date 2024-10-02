Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Andrea Hatfield, 29, Northwest 270th Street, was arrested Sept. 20 by OCSO Deputy Francisco Hernandez and charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond was set at $10,750.
- Christopher Spells, 44, Fort Pierce, was arrested Sept. 19 by OCSO Deputy D. Rogers and charged with battery/second or subsequent offense. Bond was set at $5,000.
- James Deskin, 16, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Sept. 19 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with armed burglary and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $101,000.
- Corey Johnson, 52, Northwest 20th Lane, was arrested Sept. 23 by ONTF and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction. Bond was set at $9,500.
- Jay Cannon, 25, Southwest 144th Parkway, was arrested Sept. 24 by OCSO Deputy Ashley Rojas and charged with five counts possession of child pornography and five counts electronic transmission of child pornography. Bond was set at $200,000.
- Haley Chouinard, 29, Southwest Ninth Street, was arrested Sept. 26 by ONTF and charged with possess of cocaine with intent to sell and sale of cocaine. Bond was set at $150,000.
- Beartha Huskey, 42, Southeast 29th Street, was arrested Sept. 28 by OCSO Deputy Gabriel Chavez and charged with unarmed burglary, trespass and petit theft. Bond was set at $30,500.
- Jaden Stratton, 18, Jacksonville, was arrested Sept. 27 by OCSO Deputy Robert Gonzalez and charged with battery on a person over the age of 65. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Leonel Ruiz was arrested Oct. 1 and charged with sexual battery, aggravated battery, harassment, domestic battery and false imprisonment.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.