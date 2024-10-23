Okeechobee Arrest Report

Posted Wednesday, October 23, 2024 5:35 pm

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

• Nicholas Ferraro, 31, Miami, was arrested Oct. 15 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $12,500.

• Mariah Billie, 21, Moore Haven, was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Evan Ochoa, 52, Northwest 39th Circle, was arrested Oct. 17 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.

• Stephan Batton, 48, Southeast 15th Street, was arrested Oct. 19 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with fraud/using the identification of a disabled person, credit card fraud and grand theft. Bond was set at $20,000.

• Erik Howard was arrested October 21 and charged with battery by strangulation and child abuse.

• Noe Ramirez, 41, Southeast 10th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 21 by ONTF and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Bond was set at $100,000.

• Jacob Bednarz was arrested Oct. 21 and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maureen Uebelacker, 58, Lake Placid, was arrested in September and charged with DUI. She was released on bond and fitted with a SCRAM monitoring device. She was ordered to report to PSP weekly. However, this order was rescinded after it was discovered she lives in another county and in another circuit. She has been ordered to appear before the court on Nov. 26.

• Aroldo Perez-Garcia, 39, Clearwater, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $750.

• James Cannon, 61, Northwest 26th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 7 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI with property damage. Bond was set at $1,000.

• Reynaldo Martinez, 45, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested Oct. 13 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and failure to register a vehicle. Bond was set at $2,250.

• George Hamner, 64, Northeast Eighth Lane, was arrested Oct. 10 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI with property damage. Bond was set at $750.

• John Bradley, 71, U.s 441 Southeast, was arrested Oct. 12 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $250.

• Oscar Garcia Trejo, 34, Fort Lauderdale, was arrested Oct. 12 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Jose Gonzalez Roblero, 31, at large, was arrested Oct. 9 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and operating a vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $1,000.

This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.