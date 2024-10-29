Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Arnulfo Morales Escalante, 22, Bradenton, was arrested Oct. 14 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI and operating a vehicle without a license. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Charles Garrett, 37, Rucks Dairy Road, was arrested Oct. 14 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Carmona Ferraz, 44, Southwest 107th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 16 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Jessy Arriaga, 21, Northeast Second Street, was arrested Oct. 22 by OCPD Officer Ryan Holroyd and charged with habitual driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Maliqui Taylor, 18, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested Oct. 23 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Maxwell Martinez, 16, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested Oct. 23 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with introducing contraband into a detention facility. He was transferred to the custody of the DJJ.
- Bruno Leon, 29, Southeast 42nd Place, was arrested Oct. 24 by OCSO Deputy Rocio Mendez and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Tavares Whitehead, 47, Northeast Seventh Street, was arrested Oct. 23 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $12,500.
- Laura Zamora, 36, Southwest Fifth Avenue, was arrested Oct. 23 by ONTF and charged with driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fentanyl. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Brandon Cardenas, 32, Northwest 39th Circle, was arrested Oct. 23 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Brett Liberman, 50, Southeast 13th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 23 by OCPD Officer J. Romanello and charged with burglary and petit theft. Bond was set at $3,250.
- Thomas Coberly, 26, Northeast Seventh Lane, was arrested Oct. 24 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Quinton Hamner was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with trafficking in amphetamines, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cole Dibiase was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with child abuse.
- Michael Bussiere was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with DUI, aggravated assault, willful and wanton reckless driving and fleeing.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.