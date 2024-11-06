Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- John Draughton, 38, Southwest Third Street, was arrested Oct. 25 by OCPD Officer J. Penfield and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence and child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $10,500.
- Desiri Villarreal, 30, Northwest Eighth Avenue, was arrested Oct. 25 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.
- David Pena, 18, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested Oct. 25 by OCSO Deputy R. Feldman and charged with possession of marijuana resin. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Blaine Fulwider, 27, Northeast 26th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 28 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Darrell Nettles, 55, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested Oct. 28 by OCSO ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000.
- Dawna Micco, 38, Northwest Third Street, was arrested Oct. 28 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $18,000.
- Douglas Thrash, 33, Lake Worth, was arrested Oct. 31 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with possession of Alprazolam. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Adolfo Ponce de Leon, 22, Northeast 120th Street, was arrested Oct. 27 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Lucasz Dalmata, 40, Northwest 18th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 27 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Benedicto Hernandez Garcia, 45, Northwest 23rd Avenue, was arrested Oct. 27 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving with an expired license. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Jayden Jeune, 17, Northwest 40th Drive, was arrested Oct. 26 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI with property damage. She was released to the custody of her parents.
- Gabriel Raimonda, 71, Southwest 16th Avenue, was arrested Oct. 26 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- William Thompson, 47, Okeechobee Motel, was arrested Nov. 1 on a Michigan fugitive warrant on a charge of invasion/habitual offender. He is being held without bond.
- Jubay Ridore, 18, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested Nov. 4 by OCSO Deputy William Jolly and charged with introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond was set at $7,500.
- Robert Pohl, 60, Thornberry RV Park, was arrested Nov. 4 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Ronald Johnson, 50, Northwest 269th Street, was arrested Nov. 1 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Wesley Williams, 37, Southeast 28th Street, was arrested Nov. 4 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,750.
- Jeffrey Ross, 58, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Nov. 3 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casien and charged with driving without a license/third or subsequent offense, expired vehicle registration and attaching a license plate that is not registered to that vehicle. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Timothy Burke, 49, Northeast 40th Avenue, was arrested Nov. 3 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $7,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.