These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/12/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

Posted
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

  • Antonio Rodriguez Collazo, 61, Okeechobee, was arrested in Martin County on June 1 and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Nov. 6, he was transferred to Okeechobee County Jail and will take part in Drug Court.
  • Otilio Torres, 53, Northeast 14th Avenue, was arrested Nov. 5 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with dealing in stolen property, petit theft and altering ID when selling regulated metal. Bond was set at $8,000.
  • Robert Parker, 40, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Nov. 5 by OCSO Deputy Anthony Hull and charged with felony criminal mischief. Bond was set at $1,000.

