Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Latrisha Hunt, 46, Southeast 59th Drive, was arrested Nov. 10 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rojas and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500. She was arrested during a traffic stop.
- Scott Pethybridge was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
- Joanne Musumec, 46, Southeast 28th Street, was arrested Nov. 11 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with child neglect and battery. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Karen Raley, 52, Southwest Third Street, was arrested Nov. 11 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with tampering with evidence. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Lesvin Chavez was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with using a computer to solicit a minor.
- Elijah Barney, 20, Northeast Fourth Street, was arrested Nov. 8 by ONTF and charged with possession with intent to sell phenethylamines, sale of marijuana, possession with intent to sell LSD, possession with intent to sell marijuana, sale of psilocybin, possession with intent to sell psilocybin, sale of codeine, possession with intent to sell codeine and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond was set at $450,000.
- Sidney Storey, 64, Northeast Ninth Way, was arrested Nov. 13 by OCSO Deputy Ashley Rojas and charged with resisting an officer with violence and use of a computer to solicit a minor. Bond was set at $200,000.
- Akia Williams, 35, Casselberry, was arrested Nov. 12 by OCPD Matt Grumbling and charged with trafficking fentanyl and petit theft. Bond was set at $350,000.
- Chad Carter, 54, Fort Pierce, was arrested Nov. 13 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $316,000.
- Adan Magana was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with two counts DUI.
- Emma Scott, 35, at large, was arrested Nov. 15 by ONTF and charged with four counts child neglect without great harm, possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of a New Legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $51,500.
- Emma Scott, 35, at large, was arrested Nov. 15 by ONTF and charged with sale of methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Morgan Tibbett, 30, Northeast 11th Way, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with four counts child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of New Legend drugs, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $52,000.
- Jamie Worthington, 39, Northwest Fifth Avenue, was arrested Nov. 14 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000.
- Frederick Carver, 35, Northwest Fifth Avenue, was arrested Nov. 14 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond to be set.
- Harrison Hemmis was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.