These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
Okeechobee Arrest Report
Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/3/24
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
Tracy McKinney, 44, Southwest Second Street, was arrested Nov. 17 by OPD Sgt. Aurelio Almazan and charged with drug trafficking. Bond was set at $400,000.
Ajusta Williams, 34, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Nov. 18 by OPD Officer M. Petit-Homme and charged with domestic battery and robbery by sudden snatching. Bond was set at $21,000.
Rayburn King, 32, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Nov. 18 by ONTF and charged with drug trafficking, possession of fentanyl, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $536,000.
Cesar Delcristo, 19, Northwest Sixth Street, was arrested Nov. 19 by OCSO Deputy Briana Gutty and charged with battery on detention staff. Bond was set at $5,000.
Ramiro Reyna, 34, Northwest 46th Terrace, was arrested Nov. 18 by ONTF and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $266,000.
Jessica Dixon, 32, Southeast 29th Lane, was arrested Nov. 18 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
Yania Varnor, 47, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Nov. 21 by OCSO Deputy Briana Gutty and charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond was set at $20,000.
Julio Navarro, 52, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Nov. 21 by OCSO Deputy Briana Gutty and charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond was set at $20,000.
Bruce Vackner was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with felony possession of marijuana.
Justin Stephenson, 33, South Parrott Avenue, was arrested Nov. 24 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with battery, false imprisonment and hindering contact with law enforcement. Bond was set at $11,000.
Robert Govan, 29, Riviera Beach, was arrested Nov. 25 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of oxycodone, driving without a license and attaching a plate not assigned to that vehicle. Bond was set at $3,000.
Cory Jenkins, 35, Northwest 270th Street, was arrested Oct. 31 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Marizol Jaimes, 27, Northwest 39th Circle, was arrested Nov. 1 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Cameron Oconnell, 36, Ormond Beach, was arrested Nov. 5 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,500.
Luis Rodrigues, 46, Dixie Ranch Acres, was arrested Nov. 11 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Maria Hernandez, 57, Fort Pierce, was arrested Nov. 9 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,000.
Daniel Hopkins, 46, Northwest 33rd Terrace, was arrested Nov. 9 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.
Cassandra Seams, 38, Northwest 314th Street, was arrested Nov. 10 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI with damage and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
Gumaro Moreno, 37, Southeast Fourth Street, was arrested Nov. 13 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Daniel Rodriguez-Caballero, 43, Okeechobee, was arrested Nov. 17 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $2,500.
Rolando Baltazar, 40, Northeast 44th Terrace, was arrested Nov. 15 by OCSO Deputy I. Jean and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Cayla Sheats, 36, Fort Pierce, was arrested Nov. 20 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Elmer Campos, 37, Northwest 32nd Avenue, was arrested Nov. 17 by OPD Officer M. Petit-Homme and charged with DUI and refusing to submit to DUI test. Bond was set at $3,000.
Joshua Hicks, 42, Northwest 86th Court, was arrested Nov. 24 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Rodriguez and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $750.
