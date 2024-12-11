These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/11/24

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges...

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).

  • Montrell Willis, 18, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested Nov. 29 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with two counts inciting a riot and battery on detention staff. Bond was set at $15,000.
  • Marcos Godinez, 18, Northeast 168th Street, was arrested Nov. 29 by OCSO Deputy Skylar Casian and charged with inciting a riot. Bond was set at $5,000.
  • Edward Collins, 61, Northeast Seventh Street, was arrested Nov. 26 by OCSO Deputy Anthony Medina and charged with battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond was set at $7,500.
  • Christina Moreno, 40, State Road 78 West, was arrested Nov. 26 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
  • James Smith, 24, Plant City, was arrested Nov. 28 by FHP Trooper Jacob Pigg and charged with DUI and reckless driving.
  • Jorge Alvarez Jiminez was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with child abuse and robbery by sudden snatching.
  • Raul Delgado was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with child abuse and robbery by sudden snatching.
  • Jamil Zelaya-Castro, 28, Okeechobee, was arrested Dec. 7 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.
  • Ana Venezuela, 64, at large, was arrested Dec. 5 by OCSO Deputy Rocio Mendez and charged with battery on a person 65 years or older and violation of a domestic injunction. Bond was set at $7,500.
  • Ruben Morales-Ortiz was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with child abuse and battery.

