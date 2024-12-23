Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Vicky Goins, 32, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested Dec. 8 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Jamie Williams, 41, Kenansville, was arrested Dec. 8 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of alprazolam. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Joepmy Rivera Calderon, 20, Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 14 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Dakota Vargas, 19, Northwest 36th Street, was arrested Dec. 15 by OCSO Deputy Ivan Sanchez and charged with fleeing without regard to safety. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Cesar DelCristo, 19, Northwest 168th Street, was arrested Dec. 19 by OCSO Deputy Bryan Holden and charged with smuggling contraband into a detention center and introduction of contraband. Bond was set at $20,000.
- Joseph Albritton, 35, Northeast 30th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 16 by OCSO Deputy A. Wolgamott and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Jason Beale, 49, Okeechobee Motel, was arrested Dec. 17 by ONTF and charged with delivery of drugs near a specified area and possession with intent to sell within a specified area. Bond was set at $150,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.