Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Christopher Singletary, 47, Lakeland, was arrested Dec. 19 by ONTF and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $526,000.
- Jarin Pikes, 39, Northeast 15th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 20 by ONTF and charged with three counts trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in amphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Crystal Bowen, 28, Northwest 44th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 22 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with criminal mischief, two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts resisting arrest and three counts battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $41,000.
- Ronnie Roska, 39, Palm Beach Gardens, was arrested Dec. 19 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $2,000.
- Louis Doughty, 38, Southwest 10th Drive, was arrested Dec. 23 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with battery and hindering communication with law enforcement. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Jhon Nickings, 21, at large, was arrested Dec. 26 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $7,500.
- Tobias Whittaker, 43, Southeast 38th Drive, was arrested Dec. 26 by OCSO Deputy Gabriel Chavez and charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Scott Lockwood, 60, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Dec. 23 by OCSO Deputy Robert Murtagh and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $750.
- Rodley Hill, 62, Green Acres, was arrested Dec. 25 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Michelle Guerriero, 43, Port St. Lucie, was arrested Dec. 26 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.