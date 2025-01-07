Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Izeah Becerra, 19, Southeast 38th Avenue, was arrested Dec. 28 by ONTF and charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and reckless driving. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Michael Snipes, 38, Southeast 22nd Court, was arrested Dec. 26 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and hindering contact with law enforcement. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Lorenzo Martinez, 34, Northwest 34th Street, was arrested Dec. 26 by OCSO Deputy Daniel Eng and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Brittany Alfonso, 37, Southwest 19th Street, was arrested Dec. 26 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of fentanyl, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $12,000.
- Jason Gillis, 44, Northwest Ninth Avenue, was arrested Dec. 30 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, habitual driving without a license and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $16,750.
- Patrick Courtney, 30, unknown, was arrested Dec. 30 by OCSO Deputy Isabel Jean and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of Alprazolam and possession of oxycodone. Bond was set at $7,500.
- Junee Mayle, 57, Southeast 20th Court, was arrested Dec. 30 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Christian O’Neil was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with trafficking in cocaine, introducing contraband into a detention facility, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Efrain Flores Alvarez, 46, State Road 70 West, was arrested January 1 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI and driving without a license. Bond was set at $1,500.
- Robert Bressler, 74, State Road 78, was arrested January 1 by OCSO Deputy Karson Reno and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $500.
- Daniel Jiminez, 29, Northwest 39th Circle, was arrested Jan. 1 by OCSO Deputy A. Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.