Okeechobee Arrest Report

The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Na Terria Daley was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with child abuse, criminal mischief and aggravated battery.
- Logan Hayes, 30, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Jan. 2 by OCSO Deputy Karson Reno and charged with failure to obey a law enforcement officer’s order to stop, misuse of the 911 system, knowingly giving false information to LEO and driving on a suspended license/habitual offender. Bond was set at $12,000.
- Magin Cardenas, 37, Northwest Fourth Street, was arrested Jan. 4 by OCSO Deputy Michael Cauley and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Curtis Hair, 51, Northeast 336th Street, was arrested Jan. 3 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Jonathan Douglas Hunt, 36, Northwest First Street, was arrested Jan. 4 by OCSO Deputy Richard Varnadore and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Ronald Walsch, 59, Southeast Ninth Avenue, was arrested Jan. 7 by OCSO Deputy Ashley Rojas and charged with four counts possession of child pornography and four counts transmitting child pornography. Bond was set at $240,000.
- Dustin Lundy, 34, at large, was arrested Jan. 8 by OCSO Deputy Mark Wright and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Wesley Courson, 22, Southeast 23rd Court, was arrested Jan. 9 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with grand theft auto. Bond was set at $3,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to let this newspaper know. The information will be confirmed and printed.