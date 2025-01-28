Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Okeechobee Arrest Report
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Amanda Miller, 34, Southwest 28 Street, was arrested Jan. 22 by OCSO Deputy Robert Gonzalez and charged with intimidating a witness. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Christian Lapitan, 32, Northwest 240 Street, was arrested Jan. 19 by OCSO Deputy Mark Wright and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Edgar Lapitan, 57, Maine, was arrested Jan. 19 by OCSO Deputy Mark Wright and charged with grand theft. Bond was set at $15,000.
- Jonathon Philbee, 42, Northwest Eighth Avenue, was arrested Jan. 21 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with tampering with evidence, producing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $18,000.
- Koren Rowell, 43, Brynwood Lane, was arrested Jan. 21 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Yoni Hernandez, 31, was arrested Jan. 17 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with battery and hindering contact with law enforcement. Bond was set at $8,500.
- Allen Thornton, 29, Northwest 160 Avenue, was arrested Jan. 18 by FWC Officer Robe Dziewiatkowski and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, hunting in a state park without authority, taking a deer, turkey with a gun and light in/out closed season and violating FWC rule or order/level 2. Bond to be set by judge.
- Eduardo Villoldo, 46, Brynwood Lane, was arrested Jan. 21 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of cocaine and driving without a license. Bond was set at $4,500.
- Dustin Sills, 39, Northwest Second Street, was arrested Jan. 17 by OCSO Cpl. Michael Cauley and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Edgar Tale Reynoso, 35, Northwest 36 Street, was arrested Jan. 19 by OCSO Deputy Eric Gauroniak and charged with driving without a license/third or subsequent offense and resisting arrest. Bond was set at $3,000.
- Paul Walker, 36, Stuart, was arrested Jan. 17 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $9,500.
- Jorge Luis Exclusa Jr., was transferred to the jurisdiction of Okeechobee County from St. Lucie County on Jan. 27. He was arrested June 30 during a traffic stop and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Cristian Deleon Vincente, 22, Northeast 96 Avenue, was arrested Jan. 26 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Mark Daniel Smedley, 42, Lorida, was arrested Jan. 26 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
- Brian Lawson, 40, Northwest 38 Avenue, was arrested Jan. 25 by ONTF and charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Billy Hayes, 50, Northwest First Street was arrested Jan. 18 by OCSO Deputy Jennifer Fairtrace and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.