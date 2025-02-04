Okeechobee Arrest Report

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
Charles Spiva, 30, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Jan. 27 by OCSO Deputy Victor Cabrera and charged with fleeing law enforcement at high speed, resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and driving without a license. Bond was set at $32,000.
James Stephenson, 76, Arcadia, was arrested Jan. 27 by ONTF and charged with two counts of attempting to purchase drugs (oxycodone and morphine). Bond was set at $10,000.
Mariano Alvarez, 30, Northwest 11th Drive, was arrested Jan. 28 by OCSO Deputy Alejandra Esquivel and charged with sexual battery of a minor by a person 24 years or older, battery, hindering communication with law enforcement, child abuse/intentional, promoting a sexual performance by a child and travelling to meet after using a computer to lure. Bond was set at $376,000.
Destiny Haney, 23, Northeast Second Street, was arrested Jan. 29 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $20,000.
Cora Downard, 44, U.S. 98 North, was arrested Jan. 28 by OCSO Deputy Gage Greseth and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $3,250.
Edgerrin James Billie, 25, Short Street, was arrested Jan. 29 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with habitually driving without a license. Bond was set at $2,500.
Andrew Finlayson was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with using a computer to lure a child, computer pornography and unlawful use of a communication device.
Sara Valentine, 31, Northwest 18 Street, was arrested Jan. 29 by OCSO Deputy Vincent Peterpaul and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
Julie White, 41, Northwest 34 Street, was arrested Jan. 29 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.
Faith Khan, 30, Southeast 12th Avenue, was arrested Jan. 29 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $45,000.
Stephanie Starcher, 41, Northwest 34th Street, was arrested Jan. 29 by ONTF and charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $11,000.
Samuel Clark, 26, Lake Drive, was arrested Jan. 31 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,500.
Caleb Thacker, 39, Leigh High Acres, was arrested Jan. 24 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Asael Antonio Cardenas, 21, Northeast Eighth Lane, was arrested Jan. 25 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with DUI. Bond was set at $1,000.
Logan Staton, 25, Northeast 60th Avenue, was arrested Jan. 25 by OCSO Deputy Ricardo Hernandez and charged with DUI and property damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed