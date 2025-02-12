Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Andrew Hannon, 31, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Feb. 4 by OCSO Deputy Isabel Jean and charged with dealing in stolen property, grand theft and unarmed burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Blaine Fulwider, 27, Northeast 26th Avenue, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with dealing in stolen property, grand theft, burglary, petit theft and changing a hull identification tag.
- Alanah Mosley, 27, Southwest Second Avenue, was arrested Feb. 4 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with battery/inmate on inmate. Bond was set at $1,000.
- Matthew Cheverez, 37, West Palm Beach, was arrested Feb. 3 by OCPD Officer Chad Troutman and charged with burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Curtis Hair Jr., 51, U.S. 441 Southeast, was arrested Feb. 1 by OCSO Deputy Victor Cabrera and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $3,500.
- Arthur Smedley, 53, Billie Road, was arrested Jan. 8 by GCSO on a grand theft auto warrant issued in Okeechobee County. He was then transferred to Okeechobee County.
- William Fulwider, 30, Northeast 22nd Avenue, was arrested Feb. 10 by OCSO Sgt. Aric Majere and charged with concealing or misrepresenting information on a vessel. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Benjamin Dunnam, 36, Southeast 29th Lane, was arrested Feb. 10 by OCSO Deputy D. Rogers and charged with failure to return leased property. Bond was set at $2,500.
- James Perry, 63, Southeast 28th Street, was arrested Feb. 6 by OCSO and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Lex Sears was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with operating a motorcycle without a license, child abuse without great bodily harm, willful and wanton reckless driving and fleeing law enforcement.
- Linda Matute, 73, Southeast Fourth Street, was arrested Feb. 8 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone and possession of New Legend drugs. Bond was set at $23,000.
- Alan Jean-Louis, 20, West Palm Beach, was arrested Feb. 9 by OCSO Deputy Bryan Holden and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Charmel Smith, 45, Northeast 15th Street, was arrested Feb. 3 by OCSO Deputy Victor Cabrera and charged with unarmed burglary. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Alex Krueger, 28, Linda Road, was arrested Feb. 9 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. Bond was set at $6,000.
- James Howling III, 53, New Port Richey, was arrested Feb. 10 by OCSO Deputy Anthony Hull and charged with hindering communication with law enforcement, robbery by sudden snatching and battery. Bond was set at $4,000.
- Michael Floyd, 49, Northeast 12th Street, was arrested Feb. 10 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Bond was set at $16,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.