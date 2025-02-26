Okeechobee Arrest Report

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
The following individuals were arrested on felony or driving under the influence (DUI) charges by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), the Department of Corrections (DOC) or the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force (ONTF).
- Samantha Devore, 29, Southeast Fifth Street, was arrested Feb. 18 by OCPD Officer Dalton Pitts and charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Shaun Almodovar, 45, Northwest Seventh Avenue, was arrested Feb. 14 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $2,500.
- Carrie Krupa, 35, Northwest 30th Street, was arrested Feb. 14 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,500.
- Leamsi Alvarado, 23, Southeast 34th Avenue, was arrested Feb. 16 by OCSO Deputy Misei Esquivel and charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams and DUI. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Moses Munoz, 22, Northwest 46th Avenue, was arrested Feb. 16 by OCSO Deputy Gabe Greseth and charged with battery, kidnap, false imprisonment, robbery, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and driving without a license. Bond was set at $147,750.
- Sergio Juarez, 25, Hardee, was arrested Feb. 17 by ONTF and charged with trafficking cocaine, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $611,500. He was arrested during an undercover narcotics operation by the task force.
- Alexander Infante, 29, Orlando, was arrested Feb. 18 by OCSO Deputy todd Addington and charged with possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $53,000.
- Linda Matute, 73, Southeast Fourth Street, was arrested Feb. 19 by OCSO Deputy Todd Addington and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000.
- Dale Whittingham, 45, Northwest 11th Street, was arrested Feb. 19 by ONTF and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of Hydromorphone with intent to sell. Bond was set at $40,000.
- Todgeance Boswell, 51, South Parrott Avenue, was arrested Feb. 19 by ONTF and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of Hydromorphone with intent to sell. Bond was set at $40,000.
This column lists arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.