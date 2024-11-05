Okeechobee Correctional Institution wins third place in competition

Posted Tuesday, November 5, 2024 9:46 am

BROOKSVILLE — Eight top qualifying Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) K9 tracking teams gathered from across the state to exhibit their superior tracking abilities in Chinsegut Hill Retreat and Conference Center in Brooksville, FL. The local K9 Tracking team from Okeechobee Correctional Institution took third place overall!

The event included various day and night courses focused on tracking human scent, conditioning for rough terrain, firearms proficiency, and distance progression for K9 tracking teams. The rigorous training of officers and their K9 partners allows the institutional teams to remain valuable assets to local law enforcement and help keep their local communities safe.

"Each member of the Florida Department of Corrections is dedicated to protecting and serving our communities. The K9 tracking teams within our agency not only achieve success internally for our Agency but also have a positive impact on our communities," said Region IV Director of Institutions Jose Colon. "I can attest that our top priority is the commitment and responsibility we have towards our community."

“I am immensely proud of our local team for bringing this top placement win back to Okeechobee CI,” said Okeechobee CI Warden Robert Bryner. “Our staff train and prepare year round to ensure our commitment to public safety is upheld. Teams from across Florida recognize our local K9 tracking team’s skills and abilities and we honored to have them available to serve alongside our local law enforcement partners. Next year we have our eyes set on first place!”

FDC prioritizes public safety. The K9 tracking teams are tasked with pursuing escaped inmates; however, such instances have become infrequent in modern times. As a result, these teams are often deployed within communities to aid local law enforcement in capturing dangerous fugitives and finding missing children and vulnerable adults.

First place wen to Northwest Florida Reception Center. Second place went to Taylor Correctional Institution. Okeechobee Correctional Institution took third.