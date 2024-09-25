Okeechobee County announces closures ahead of storm

Posted Wednesday, September 25, 2024 12:06 pm

OKEECHOBEE — As of Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. Okeechobee County has these important updates:

• Okeechobee County emergency officials are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Helene. Okeechobee County is currently under a TROPICAL STORM WARNING. The County can expect increased rainfall, possible tornados, and localized gusts expected to be 40-50 miles per hour. Okeechobee County remains under a LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY and LEVEL 2 PARTIAL ACTIVATION: County officials are continuing to participate in state and regional monitoring calls, and meet with local officials to ensure all areas of the County are prepared for this event.

• CLOSURES: Okeechobee County facilities and parks, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, the administration offices of the Sheriff, and Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. Some park restroom facilities will begin closing on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

• All public safety services including County Sheriff, City Police, Fire Rescue and 911 services will be fully operational.

• The regular Board of County Commissioners Meeting scheduled for Thursday is RESCHEDULED for Friday, Sept. 27, at 9:00 a.m.

• The BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING scheduled for 5:01 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, will occur as scheduled at the Historic Courthouse.

• INFORMATION: A Community information call line is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at

863- 763-3536.

• SANDBAGS are available at the Public Works Department Compound located at 804 NW 2nd Street. Limited bags (10/vehicle) and shovels will be available at the site at no charge. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags.

For continued updates follow on: Facebook: Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government;

Okeechobee County Website: okeechobeecountyfl.gov