Okeechobee County candidates on August Primary ballot

Posted Thursday, July 18, 2024 9:33 am

OKEECHOBEE -- Three local races will be on the ballot in the August Primary Election in Okeechobee County.

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen (REP) faces two challengers, Jon Folbrecht (REP) and Stephen Weikert II (REP). Because all candidates are in the same political party, this will be an universal primary -- all registered voters may participate.

Supervisor of Elections Melissa Arnold said this race will be decided in the primary even if no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes cast. It's a "winner take all" primary, she explained.

In the County Commission District 3 race, Bradley Goodbread (REP) is challenged by Keith White (REP). This will also be an universal primary.

In the County Commission District 5 race, Kelly Owens did not seek re-election. Candidates include Glenn Attaway (DEM), Austin Harvey (DEM), Billy McCullers (REP) and Michael Sumner (REP). Attaway and Harvey will be on the ballot in the Democratic Primary. McCullers and Sumner will be on the ballot in the Republican Primary. The primary winners will face each other in the general election in November.

Elected officials running unopposed for re-election include:

Okeechobee County Judge William J. Wallace,

School Board Member Amanda Riedel (district 4),

School Board Member Malissa Morgan (district 20),

Clerk of the Circuit Court Jerry Bryant,

Property Appraiser Mickey Bandi,

Tax Collector Celeste Watford,

County Commissioner David Hazellief (REP), district 1.

Gregory Thomas Jr. (No Party Affiliation) filed to run against Hazellief but did not qualify.

Supervisor of Elections Melissa Arnold was on the candidate list but withdrew after the period to qualify by petition. David May paid the filing fee of 7,371.72 to qualify as a candidate. He is unopposed.