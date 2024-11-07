Okeechobee County Commission honors two Special Olympics athletes

Posted Thursday, November 7, 2024 1:15 pm

OKEECHOBEE – Two Special Olympics athletes were honored at the Nov. 7 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commission.

Samantha Johnson was recognized for her outstanding achievement during her competition at the 2024 State of Florida Special Olympics State Games in swimming in her age division.

On Sept. 27, Johnson competed in the Special Olympics Florida State Games for freestyle swimming in Sebastian. She brought home the Florida State Championship honors in her age division to Okeechobee County.

“We appreciate you bringing that home to Okeechobee and making us proud,” said Commissioner Brad Goodbread.

Carol Marker was honored for her outstanding achievement during her competition at the 2024 State of Florida Special Olympics State Games as she went undefeated in swimming, bowling and tennis.

On Sept. 13, Marker competed in the Special Olympics Florida State Games for Bowling in Orlando, and brought home the Florida State Championship honors to Okeechobee County. On Sept. 29, Marker also competed in the Special Olympics Florida State Games for Swimming in Sebastian, Fl., and was crowned Freestyle and Butterfly State Champion. Marker went on to compete in tennis and went undefeated at the Special Olympics North America tournament during Oct. 17-19, 2024 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She brought home a gold medal and the state title in tennis back to Okeechobee. Marker went on to compete at the national level and won and became the three-time national champion in Tennis.

Special Olympics Florida, is an accredited program of Special Olympics Inc., and was founded in 1972. It is one of the largest volunteer-driven athletic organizations in the state. Special Olympics Inc. is the world’s largest provider of fitness training, education and athletic competition, coupled with social, life, and leadership skill development opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities or a similar developmental disability.