Okeechobee County Emergency Management updates

Posted Wednesday, October 9, 2024 7:37 am

Okeechobee County has these important updates:

Residents should complete all storm preparations no later than early Wednesday Morning. Okeechobee County is currently under a HURRICANE WARNING and FLOOD WATCH.



OKEECHOBEE UTILITY AUTHORITY: OUA has issued a Boil Water Advisory beginning Wednesday 10/9/24 at 8:00 a.m. until further notice. The OUA offices will be closed until 12:00 p.m. Thursday 10/10/24.



CITY OF OKEECHOBEE Offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.SFWMD: All Navigational Boat Locks are closed until Friday 10/11/24GENERATOR SAFETY: Keep generators at least 20 feet from your home with 3-4 feet of clear space above and all sides for proper ventilation. Never operate a generator in an enclosed space.A Community INFORMATION CALL LINE is available at 863-824-6888 and will continue as needed daily from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.