Healthy Start Feast to Thanks Food Drive underway

Posted Wednesday, November 6, 2024 11:17 am

Happy November, everyone. With the season of giving upon us, we’re excited to kick off our Healthy Start Feast to Thanks food drive! This wonderful initiative invites you to gather your family, friends or coworkers to create a Thanksgiving basket for a family in need. Each box will bring warmth and comfort to a family’s table, reminding us all of how fortunate we are.

To help you get started, here’s what to include in your Thanksgiving basket: 2 cans of green beans, 2 jars of gravy, 2 cans of carrots, 1 can of cranberry sauce, 1 box of mashed potatoes, 1 box of stuffing, 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 package of dinner rolls, 1 pumpkin pie mix, and 1 graham cracker crust. Your thoughtful contributions will make a significant difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Once you’ve gathered the items for your basket, please drop it off at the Healthy Start office on SW Fifth Ave between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by Nov.22. Imagine how rewarding will be to know that your contribution brings a memorable Thanksgiving to a family in need. Together, we can create a season filled with joy and gratitude in our community.



Healthy Start’s Giving Tree is Back

As the holiday season approaches, we are thrilled to announced that the Giving Tree is back at Healthy Start! This wonderful initiative aims to bring joy to the children of three home-visiting programs. Last year, with the support of our generous community and Children’s Service Council (CSC), we are able to provide 375 children with the Christmas they truly deserve. Now, we’re ready to do it again, and we need your help.

How you can help



There are two fantastic ways you can contribute to making a child’s wish come true this Christmas:If shopping isn’t your thing, you can still make a difference. You can donate at:. Your support will help us purchase gifts for those in need.If you love picking out gifts, we invite you to fill out a form to shop for a child. You can access the form at: Shop for a Child - Giving Tree Form. You’ll receive a child’s wish list to guide your gift selection, making the experience even more personal.

Important dates

Please note that all gifts must be turned in by Dec. 6 at the Healthy Start office, located at 114 SW Fifth Ave. This ensures that we have enough time to distribute the gifts to the children and make their holiday season special.

Have questions?

If you have any questions or need more information, don’t hesitate to reach out. You can call Maribel Martinez at 863-462-5877 ext. 2001 or email Events@okeehealthystart.org We’re here to assist you and ensure you have all the information you need to get involved.

Join us in making a difference through the Giving Tree, and together, we can bring smiles and happiness to many families this holiday season.

A sincere appreciation of a successful Clay Shoot for a Cause

We are pleased to announce that our Second Annual Clay Shoot for a Cause was such a success, made possible by the support of each and every one of you. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who participated and contributed to the event - your involvement truly enhanced the day’s significance. We would also like to extend special recognition to our esteemed sponsors: Taqueria Yanez LLC #1, Glade Air Conditioning, Seacoast Bank, Syfrett Feed Company Inc., Golden Grain and Speak Up for Kids Palm Beach County. Your generous support is invaluable and plays a crucial role in ensuring that all the children in our community receive the Healthy Start they deserve. Together, we are making a lasting impact for future generations and we eagerly anticipate next year’s event.

Regulating caffeine for a balanced pregnancy: A healthy habit for moms-to-be

Pregnancy can make you more sensitive to caffeine, so keeping your intake in check is important for supporting both your energy levels and your baby’s health; while a small coffee or tea each day is generally safe, experts recommend limiting caffeine to around 200 mg daily - about one 12-ounce cup. If you’re craving something warm and energizing, consider swapping that second cup for herbal teas like ginger of peppermint, as ginger tea can help ease nausea and improve digestion, while peppermint tea is refreshing and can boost alertness. Both options provide a comforting, caffeine-free lift without affecting your sleep or your baby’s development, allowing you to feel naturally energized while supporting a healthy pregnancy.