Okeechobee County Jail passes inspection

News from OCSO
OKEECHOBEE -- Sheriff Noel Stephen is pleased to announce that the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Detention Division passed its unannounced Florida Model Jail Standards (FMJS) inspection on Nov. 12.
This inspection is a testament to our commitment to upholding the constitutional rights of those incarcerated in our facility, said Stephen. The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated guidelines that all jails across Florida must adhere to. These standards ensure that detention centers provide inmates with a safe and humane environment.
As per Florida Statute, all detention centers in the state must undergo two inspections annually: One scheduled and one unannounced inspection occurring at least 120 days before or after the scheduled one.
These inspections are conducted by certified assessors who are experts in corrections.
Since Sheriff Stephen took office, the Okeechobee County Jail has never failed an inspection. The facility has repeatedly received praise for maintaining its aging infrastructure.
This achievement is due to the diligent and hard work of our dedicated staff, who ensure the jail consistently meets these high standards. Sheriff Stephen is immensely proud of the team's commitment and efforts, said the sheriff.
Before 1996, the Florida Department of Corrections, through the Office of the Inspector General, was responsible for local county jails' standards and inspection process. Since then, the responsibility has been decentralized to local sheriff's offices.
The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Detention Division, operational since establishing the first jail in 1917, continues to meet or exceed the stringent performance standards set by the FMJS.
The inspection covered 20 areas including: Housing, kitchen, medical services, programs, and sanitation. Additionally, inmate disciplinary actions and reports were thoroughly examined.
The inspection team consisted of a sergeant from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, a lieutenant from Miami Dade County, a sergeant from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and a Deputy from the Glades Sheriff’s Office.