Okeechobee County preparing for storm

Posted Tuesday, September 24, 2024 2:56 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- Okeechobee County emergency officials are continuing to monitor Tropical Storm Helene (previously PTC 9). Okeechobee County is currently not under any Watches or Warnings, however, conditions may change in the near future. The County can expect increased rainfall, possible tornados, localized wind gusts, and hazardous boating conditions.

• LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY IMPLEMENTED: Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure resources will be available if needed, Okeechobee County has declared a Local State of Emergency as of 1:00 P.M. today. The State of Florida has also included Okeechobee County in a State of Emergency.

• LEVEL 2 PARTIAL ACTIVATION: At this time, the Emergency Operations Center is at a level 2 partial activation, participating in state and regional monitoring calls, and meeting with local officials to ensure all areas of the County are prepared for this event.

• TRAFFIC: Okeechobee residents should be prepared for increased traffic on our main roadways, especially State Road 70, as our neighbors from the Gulf Coast may be trying to evacuate east. Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes and families as early as possible.

• INFORMATION: A Community information call line is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 863-763-3536.

• SANDBAGS are available at the Public Works Department Compound located at 804 NW 2nd Street. Limited bags (10/vehicle) and shovels will be available at the site at no charge. Citizens will be required to fill their own bags, however, if you are a special needs resident and require assistance with sandbags please call 863-763-3514 between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sandbags will be available after 5 p.m. with no assistance available.

For continued updates follow us on: Facebook: Okeechobee Emergency-Management or Okeechobee County Government; Okeechobee County Website: okeechobeecountyfl.gov