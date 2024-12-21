Okeechobee County Road Watch Report for week of Dec. 22-27

FDOT will suspend construction activities from Tuesday, December 24, through Thursday January 2, 2025.
BARTOW — To serve our communities throughout southwest Florida during the predicted high traffic period during the holidays, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will suspend construction activities from Tuesday, December 24, through Thursday January 2, 2025. If the Contractor requests to extend this suspension of operations to include Monday, December 23, and/or Friday, January 3, 2025, this request may be approved.
FDOT wishes you a happy and safe holiday. For real-time updates on road conditions and traffic, visit www.FL511.com.