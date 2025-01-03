Okeechobee County Road Watch Report for week of Jan. 5-11

Posted Friday, January 3, 2025 12:09 pm

The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

US 441 at NE 50th Drive (Hillard Road): (Permit project) Crews are constructing a temporary road connection to rebuild Hillard Road. This permit also includes the construction of a new driveway connection and right-turn lane for the new South Florida Water Management facility. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

US 98 (SR 15/US 441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 23rd Street to SW 14th Street and US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 3rd Street to SW 5th Street: (Construction project) Crews will work on two projects in the area which will include milling, resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, stormwater pond construction, ditch and shoulder regrading, curb and gutter, sidewalks, signing and pavement markings. There may be daytime and nighttime lane closures and traffic may be reduced to one lane in various areas. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

Crews will begin paving operations on SW 21st Street. Paving crews and equipment are on-site. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, including additional travel time, or consider alternate routes during the repair. Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews complete paving operations.

US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 3rd Street to SW 5th Street: (Construction project) Crews have begun work on State Road 15/US 441 at SW 4th Street.

Motorists expect the closure of SW 4th Street at its intersection with Parrott Avenue, along with the southbound outside lane of Parrott Avenue and the northbound left-turn lane at Parrott Avenue and SW 4th Street. Night work will include saw cutting across the roadway, followed by lane closures on US 441 between SW 2nd Street and SW 5th Street.

Motorists should use caution in the area and remain alert for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

Expected completion is approximately 17 days

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

US 98 (SR 15/US441/Parrott Avenue) from SW 2nd Street to SE 5th Street: (Construction project) Crews will begin work on State Road 15/US 441 at SW 4th Street starting January 6, 2025.

Crews will perform construction activities, including lane closures of the northbound and southbound lanes of US 441 between SE 2nd Street and SE 5th Street.

Motorists should use caution in the area and remain alert for workers and equipment in the construction zone.

Expected completion is approximately 17 days.

Anticipated completion is late 2024/early 2025.

US 98 (SR 700) from NW 80th Avenue to NW 160th Street: (Construction Project) Crews will be working on a construction project along US 98 (SR 700) between NW 80th Avenue and approximately half a mile north of NW 160th Street. The project includes milling, paving, sodding, and striping to improve road quality and safety in the area. Daytime lane closures will occur, and traffic may be reduced to one lane at a time. Please use caution in the area and watch for workers in the work zones.

Crews will begin paving operations starting December 9, 2024. Paving crews and equipment will be on-site daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please follow posted signs, be aware of possible delays, allow for additional travel time, or consider alternate routes. Flaggers will be present to guide traffic safely through the work zone.

Motorists should expect intermittent eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews complete the paving and associated construction tasks.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue: (Construction project) Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, traffic markings, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on grading, grassing, and widening work.

Motorists should expect intermittent nighttime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on milling and paving mainline corrections.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue: (Construction project) Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.

Motorists should expect intermittent daytime and nighttime lane closures to take place both eastbound and westbound on SR 70 between NE 17th Avenue and NE 4th Avenue for curb/sidewalk removal and pour back. Lane closures will take place in the outside travel lanes.

Anticipated completion is early 2025.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.