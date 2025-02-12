Okeechobee County schools recognize Black History Month

Posted Wednesday, February 12, 2025 11:30 am

OKEECHOBEE — At the meeting of the Okeechobee County School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Superintendent Dylan Tedders recognized the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation for their $5,000 donation to Okeechobee High School. The foundation gifts this donation to OHS yearly for school related functions and extracurricular activities.

Among the staff recognized at the meeting was John Raddatz of the operations department who was recognized for receiving a certification for playground safety and many teachers were recognized for completing 10 years of service with Okeechobee County Schools.

The board also approved the Black History Month Proclamation, that proclaims February 2025 as Black History Month. Superintendent Tedders invited black administrators from the district to accept the proclamation on behalf of Okeechobee County Schools, including Assistant Principal of the Okeechobee Freshman Campus Ashley Kidd and Assistant Principal of South Elementary Albert Whiteside. Mrs. Kidd said that her goal is to continue to be a role model, especially for minority groups.

The board approved the purchase of a backup server and software in the amount of $33,562. Mr Tedders said that this would be a vital piece to ensure that all of the Okeechobee County School District is backed up. The plan is that the new server will eventually be placed in the new Okeechobee County High School once it is completed.

Additionally, the board approved a quote for two 2025 Chevrolet Express Passenger Vans in the amount of $523,500. These vans can seat up to 12 passengers and will be used to transport smaller teams and clubs on sporting events or field trips so that buses would not have to be used. These vans would be kept at the high school.