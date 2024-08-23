Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Social Media Policy Update

By Sgt. Jack Nash
PIO OCSO
OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is committed to keeping our citizens safe. That includes providing the public with informative messages focused on sharing essential safety and crime updates. Our website and social media profiles are meant to be a source of important information rather than forums for discussion.
We emphasize that social media is never a substitute for the various timely methods we have in place for reporting crimes, such as our emergency and non-emergency lines, which are staffed 24/7/365 to ensure an immediate response to public safety needs.
Through our social media, we also share our interactions with the community, showcasing both positive moments and the challenging situations that law enforcement faces daily.
However, we have recently observed concerning trends on social media:
- Reporting of crimes or emergencies,
- Attacking or provoking supporters of law enforcement with emotional discord,
- Inciting confusion for the public,
- Targeting our most vulnerable citizens, such as victims of crime or their families.
In response, Sheriff Noel E. Stephen, alongside numerous other sheriffs across Florida and the nation, has decided to disable comments on all social media posts by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or other social media platforms, effective immediately.
This decision is made to ensure the safety of our citizens as it is crucial that crimes and concerns are submitted through appropriate channels, as well as to ensure the integrity of our platform as a reliable source of community information. Users are still encouraged to share our posts and engage in conversation on their profiles.
Additionally, any previously "blocked" users have been unblocked and are free to interact on their personal page by "sharing" the post.
We appreciate your continued support for our law enforcement officers and all emergency services personnel in Okeechobee County. We remain dedicated to being a trustworthy resource for timely and accurate information regarding the safety and security of our community.
Sheriff Stephen remains steadfast in his commitment to an open-door policy and always encourages concerned citizens to reach out.
For your reference, please use the following communication resources:
- 911 Emergency Line: For in-progress crimes and situations that require an urgent response to protect human life.
- Non-Emergency Line: For non-urgent situations requiring law enforcement assistance, available 24/7/365.
- info@okeesheriff.com For non-emergency information that could benefit the mission of the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.
- Okeechobee Crime Stoppers Tip Line: 800-273-8477. This anonymous line serves Okeechobee County, Indian River, Martin, and Saint Lucie Counties.
You can also submit a tip using the free P3TIPS mobile app.