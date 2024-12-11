Okeechobee Disaster Recovery Center to close Saturday, Dec. 14

Okeechobee residents have only a few more days to access face to face, individualized assistance from FEMA...
OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee residents have only a few more days to access face to face, individualized assistance from FEMA representatives to apply or check the status of applications for assistance related to Hurricane Milton.
The Disaster Recovery Center located at the Okeechobee County Library will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.
Residents who are unable to access the Disaster Recovery Center at the Library this week can still check the status of their application and learn about the appeals process the following ways:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov