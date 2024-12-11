Okeechobee Disaster Recovery Center to close Saturday, Dec. 14

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/11/24

Okeechobee residents have only a few more days to access face to face, individualized assistance from FEMA...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Okeechobee Disaster Recovery Center to close Saturday, Dec. 14

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee residents have only a few more days to access face to face, individualized assistance from FEMA representatives to apply or check the status of applications for assistance related to Hurricane Milton.

The Disaster Recovery Center located at the Okeechobee County Library will close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Residents who are unable to access the Disaster Recovery Center at the Library this week can still check the status of their application and learn about the appeals process the following ways:
• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

• Downloading the FEMA Mobile App
• Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362

fema, assistance, library

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Florida 4-H aims for the stars with space-focused …

Florida Boards to play in Highlands Hammock State Park

City kicks of holiday season with Tree Lighting …

Christmas tree & wreath fundraiser being held for …

x