Okeechobee Garden Club to feature radio talk show host and garden Guru

OKEECHOBEE — Please join the Okeechobee Garden Club on Tuesday, August 13, at 10:30am, in the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th Street.
Light refreshments and a plant raffle will precede the speaker presentation.
Lynda Salsbury is retired from costume design in professional theatre. For fifty years, she toiled with paintbrushes, needle and thread and has over 600 shows to her credit.
Now, she dedicates her life to Florida’s flora and fauna and sharing her knowledge and experience with garden enthusiasts.
Lynda lectures with the Lakewood Park Library in Ft. Pierce on the first Thursday of every month from 4 – 5 p.m.
Currently on summer hiatus, the lectures will resume on September 5. Lynda also is on the radio (WPSL-1590AM) Monday - Friday on Morning Talk Radio with Mr. G and Bonnie at 7:05 a.m.
The thrust of her work is to help the small gardeners to plan their gardens, care for their plants and answer the questions that arise.
Her presentation will focus on Palm Trees and Cycads.
Please join us. Any questions, contact Katie McFarland at katiemcfarlandrealestate@gmail.com