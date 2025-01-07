Okeechobee High School FFA chapter remembers its history

By OHS Brahman FFA
Posted 1/7/25

Saturday, Jan. 4, was a special day for the Okeechobee High School FFA students.

OKEECHOBEE — OHS FFA gathered on Saturday, Jan. 4, to remember their history and embrace their future.
Photo courtesy OHS Brahman FFA Facebook
They remembered their history and the ones who came before them. They recognized past state officers for the dedication they put into the chapter. These 17 individuals dedicated themselves to serving Florida FFA, shaping the chapter, and leaving a legacy of leadership and commitment. Thank you.

Also, they started their local Hall of Fame with the inaugural class of inductees, Jim Knight,  Wayne Clark, and Gladys Freeman. These people built Okeechobee Brahman FFA. Okeechobee FFA alumni started two new scholarships in honor of Mr. Knight and Mr. Clark. Their contributions built the chapter’s foundation and will inspire generations. These scholarships honor their legacy by supporting future FFA members.

Saturday was an opportunity to honor FFA history, celebrate its present, and look toward the future. As they remembered those who built Okeechobee Brahman FFA, they were reminded of the values and dedication that continue to guide them. Thank you to everyone who has played a role and to those who will carry its legacy forward.

Jim Harvey 1970-71 State VP
Ted Edwards 1973-74 State President
Donnie Robertson 1978-79 State VP

Felicia Finley 1980-81 State VP
Jim Knight 1981-82 State VP
Clint McWaters 1995-96 State VP
Ben Butler 1997-98 State President
Nathan Candler 2009-10 State VP
Valerie McKee 2010-11 State Secretary
James Sharpe 2011-12 State VP
Ashley Hassan 2012-13 State VP
Brandon McKee 2014-15 State President
Taylor Pearce 2015-16 State VP
Artha Jonassaint 2018-19 State President
Aubrey Pearce 2020-21 State VP
Jillian Johnston 2021-22 State VP
Jenna Larson 2023-24 State Secretary

