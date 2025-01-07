Okeechobee High School FFA chapter remembers its history

Saturday, Jan. 4, was a special day for the Okeechobee High School FFA students.
OKEECHOBEE — Saturday, Jan. 4, was a special day for the Okeechobee High School FFA students.
They remembered their history and the ones who came before them. They recognized past state officers for the dedication they put into the chapter. These 17 individuals dedicated themselves to serving Florida FFA, shaping the chapter, and leaving a legacy of leadership and commitment. Thank you.
Also, they started their local Hall of Fame with the inaugural class of inductees, Jim Knight, Wayne Clark, and Gladys Freeman. These people built Okeechobee Brahman FFA. Okeechobee FFA alumni started two new scholarships in honor of Mr. Knight and Mr. Clark. Their contributions built the chapter’s foundation and will inspire generations. These scholarships honor their legacy by supporting future FFA members.
Saturday was an opportunity to honor FFA history, celebrate its present, and look toward the future. As they remembered those who built Okeechobee Brahman FFA, they were reminded of the values and dedication that continue to guide them. Thank you to everyone who has played a role and to those who will carry its legacy forward.
Jim Harvey 1970-71 State VP
Ted Edwards 1973-74 State President
Donnie Robertson 1978-79 State VP