Okeechobee library to present Celtic Music Concert

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 2/24/25

Author, singer and songwriter Emily Ann Thompson returns the Okeechobee Library, 206 SW 16th St, with a Celtic Music Concert...

Okeechobee library to present Celtic Music Concert

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE —Author, singer and songwriter Emily Ann Thompson returns the Okeechobee Library, 206 SW 16th St, with a Celtic Music Concert on Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m.

Enjoy a musical journey through Ireland, Scotland and Canada with a dynamic performance filled with singing, violins, clogging and more.

Attendees can enter for a chance to win an Irish-themed gift basket.

