Okeechobee library to present Celtic Music Concert

OKEECHOBEE —Author, singer and songwriter Emily Ann Thompson returns the Okeechobee Library, 206 SW 16th St, with a Celtic Music Concert on Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m.
Enjoy a musical journey through Ireland, Scotland and Canada with a dynamic performance filled with singing, violins, clogging and more.
Attendees can enter for a chance to win an Irish-themed gift basket.