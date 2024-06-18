Okeechobee man faces multiple charges, held on $1 million bond

Posted Tuesday, June 18, 2024 4:36 pm

OKEECHOBEE -- In the early morning of June 16, 2024, Okeechobee resident Joseph Bennett, 20, was arrested on numerous felony weapons charges, resulting in a $1 million bail being set at his first appearance.

Bennet has been accused of allegedly showing up at his ex-girlfriend's home after 2 a.m. on Sunday and removing a window A/C unit.

When the ex-girlfriend yelled out asking who was there, Bennet, who all three individuals who were in the home know, reportedly yelled out, "What's up *&^%$. I am here now, what are you going to do about it now!"

Bennet, who was dressed all in black and wearing blue latex gloves, then reached through the window with a firearm, aiming and threatening everyone within the room.

One of the victims screamed at Bennet not to shoot, she was just a child, running from the room. Presumably, this is when Bennet fled the scene.

Bennett was later found during a traffic stop as he arrived home. He was questioned and eventually admitted to being at the home of the victims but denied having a weapon.

Bennett's father, who owns the vehicle, came out and allowed deputies to search the car registered to him.

No gun was found, but a black hoodie and blue latex gloves were sitting in the front passenger seat.

Joseph Bennet was arrested on three felony counts of burglary with assault and two felony counts of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Bennet was taken into custody without incident. Probable cause was found at his first appearance hearing, and the bond was set at one million dollars.