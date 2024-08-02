Okeechobee Road Watch Report for week beginning Aug. 4

Okeechobee Road Watch Report for week beginning Aug. 4

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY — The following column is the Road Watch report for Okeechobee County for the week beginning Sunday, Aug. 4, provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to wear safety belts and drive with caution, courtesy, common sense, and patience as they travel through work zones. Remember, speeding fines are doubled in work zones.

SR 70 From Highlands County Line to SW 21st Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on radial widening, drainage, signage, temporary barrier wall, traffic markings, guardrail, roadway milling and resurfacing. There will be lane closures during construction on SR 70.

  • Motorists should expect intermittent daytime eastbound and westbound lane closures while crews work on temporary widening, barrier wall installation, and guardrail.

SR 70 From East of US 441 to Northeast 17th Avenue (Construction project): Crews will be working on milling and resurfacing, base work, drainage improvements, curb and gutter, guardrails, traffic signals, signage, pavement markings, lighting and other incidental construction.

  • Motorists should expect intermittent daytime/nighttime lane closures to take place both eastbound and westbound on SR 70 between NE 17th Avenue and NE 4th Avenue for curb/sidewalk removal and pour back. Lane closures will take place in the outside travel lanes.
  • Pedestrian detours will be in place throughout the project. Please use caution and follow signage.
  • Please watch for crews and equipment in or near the roadway.
  • Expected completion is early 2025.

• US 98/US 441 SW 4th Street to SR 70 (NE Park Street) (Special permit): The City of Okeechobee will close US 98/US 441 from SW 4th Street to SR 70 (NE Park Street) from 10 – 11 a.m. on September 2, 2024, for the Labor Day Parade. Please be aware of detours, changes in traffic flow and use caution in the area.

As a reminder, travelers can visit www.FL511.com or dial “511” from their phone to learn about traffic conditions on major roadways across the state.

