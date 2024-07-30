Okeechobee sheriff has NO disciplinary reports in 37 years of service

After stories were written about the discipline reports and terminations in the pasts of sheriff candidates...
OKEECHOBEE — After stories were written about the discipline reports and terminations in the pasts of sheriff candidates Jon Folbrecht and Steve Weikert, Lake Okeechobee News requested any discipline reports in the file of Sheriff Noel Stephen.
However, in the 37 years he has worked for the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, there have been no disciplinary reports, according to the human resources department of the OCSO.