Okeechobee students graduate leadership camp 

Posted Tuesday, July 16, 2024 2:40 pm

A group of junior leaders present their idea for a new business in Okeechobee. [Photo courtesy OCEDC]

OKEECHOBEE- Sixty students graduated from the annual Junior Leadership Camp in Okeechobee in June.

The first group of junior leaders from the Okeechobee County Economic Development Corporation’s Summer Leadership program graduated on June 13, with the second group graduating on June 27

The Junior Leadership camp is an eight-day program designed to cultivate leadership skills, foster community awareness, and promote understanding of necessary soft skills for the future of Florida’s workforce. Middle and high school students from toured Okeechobee, visiting Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Okeechobee County Historic Courthouse.

At the Okeechobee County Judicial Center, students learned the ins and outs of the judicial system, including the voting process and courtroom operations. Students also visited the Okeechobee Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller, Walpole Inc., Downtown Okeechobee and Park Street, City Hall of Okeechobee, Okeechobee Livestock Market, and more to gain insight into the careers that are available in their own hometown.

Members from the second group of junior leaders pose for a picture after their graduation. [Photo courtesy OCEDC]

The leadership camp held ‘Special Speaker Day’ at the IRSC Dixon Hendry Campus. There, the junior leaders had the chance to hear from workplace leaders from diverse sections of industry. From aviation, to hospitality, to robotics, students gained a behind-the-scenes perspective of over a dozen different career fields.

At the end of every camp, students formed groups and pitched their idea for a local business that would benefit the local economy. The junior leaders developed and presented business plans for their organizations that included things like funding, location, and purpose. From electric scooter rentals to cooking classes, junior leaders discussed how their idea would be a meaningful addition to the community and received feedback from community leaders.

Students received a stipend for their work at the end of the camp thanks to a $24,000 donation from the Children's Service Council of Okeechobee.