Okeechobee Teen Anglers kick off new season

Posted Wednesday, February 5, 2025 3:48 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The new season and 20th year for the Big O Teen Anglers began Saturday, Feb. 1, at C. Scott Driver Recreation Area. This first tournament was a “No Points” tournament with the following winners:

• First place – Marques Cancino with 6.84 lbs. and big fish of 5.04 lbs.;

• Second place – Waylon McLean with 3.76 lbs.;

• Third place – Bentley McCarroll with 3.68 lbs.;



• Fourth place - Hank Scott with 3 lbs.;• Fifth place – Juan Ramos with 1.93 lbs.

Each participant received a gift card provided by Garrard’s, Fast Break and Lake & Trail tackle shops.

After the tournament, Raylan Ferrell, Juan Ramos III, Justin (JT) Tumoszwicz, Marques Cancino, Hank Scott and Bentley McCarroll joined forces with the Sunshine State Crappie Trail for their annual George Parker Memorial Tournament to sell tickets for the cooler raffle and 50/50 raffle. The cooler raffle winner was Robbie Ward and the 50/50 raffle winner was Daryl Oden ($690). Congratulations to both winners!

Each January, this tournament is held and the money raised by the raffles is then donated to the Big O Teen Anglers. This year, a total of $4,630 was donated and these funds will go towards fishing tackle for some of the new members and plans for an away trip to I-Cast among other things. Anglers are so grateful to Peanut (Daniel Pitts), his team and all tournament participants for their graciousness and faith in the future of our youth anglers.

This year is going to be an exciting one, not only for the youth members, but adults as well. The Teen Anglers are planning a few special events, outside the norm, that should be enjoyable and educational to all and we hope to increase our membership numbers as well. We will be hosting a “Summer Day of Fishing” this summer that will be open to the public, so keep your ears and eyes open for more information on that to come.

If you know of a youth between he ages of 9-18 who has an interest in Bass fishing and wants to be a part of their local community club, please reach out to Danielle DeWitt (561)436-8491, bota.danielle@gmail.com. If you are interested in becoming a boat captain to some of our local youth, please contact Jim Newell at (561)662-6434 or the email noted above.

Be sure to read the Lake Okeechobee News for our monthly tournament results and follow our anglers through their exciting 2025 fishing season!