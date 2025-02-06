Okeechobee teen faces charges in fatal crash

These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.
After an exhaustive criminal investigation into the Jan. 21, 2025, fatal crash on US 27 in Highlands County, the Traffic Homicide Division of the Florida Highway Patrol has placed Deanthony Torres, 18, of Okeechobee (Driver 1) under arrest for the below listed criminal charges.
Torres was released from the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in St Lucie County on Feb. 5, 2025, and booked into the St Lucie County Jail, where he will await extradition back to Highlands County.
The crash remains under investigation.
On Jan. 21, 2025, at approximately 9:27 pm, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) attempted to stop a 2021 Kia Forte for excessive speed on US 27, near Lake Henry Drive, in Highlands County. The Kia fled from the attempted traffic stop.
The Kia, while fleeing from FHP, collided with the rear of another vehicle (2012 Ford E350 ).
Vehicle 1: 2021 Kia Forte
Vehicle 2: 2012 Ford E350 Van