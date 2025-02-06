These columns list arrests and not convictions, unless otherwise stated. Anyone listed here who is later found not guilty or has had the charges against them dropped is welcome to inform this newspaper. The information will be confirmed and printed.

Okeechobee teen faces charges in fatal crash

News from Florida Highway Patrol
Posted 2/6/25

After an exhaustive criminal investigation into the Jan. 21, 2025, fatal crash on US 27 in Highlands County, the Traffic Homicide Division of the FHP ...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Okeechobee teen faces charges in fatal crash

Posted
News from Florida Highway Patrol

After an exhaustive criminal investigation into the Jan. 21, 2025, fatal crash on US 27 in Highlands County, the Traffic Homicide Division of the Florida Highway Patrol has placed  Deanthony Torres, 18, of Okeechobee (Driver 1) under arrest for the below listed criminal charges.

Torres was released from the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in St Lucie County on Feb. 5, 2025, and booked into the St Lucie County Jail, where he will await extradition back to Highlands County.

  • Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child;
  • Aggravated Fleeing to Elude (Serious Injury or Death);
  • Driving While License Suspended (Serious Injury or Death);
  • Attempted Murder (2 Counts).

The crash remains under investigation.    

FHP Crash Report

On Jan. 21, 2025, at approximately 9:27 pm, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) attempted to stop a 2021 Kia Forte for excessive speed on US 27, near Lake Henry Drive, in Highlands County.  The Kia fled from the attempted traffic stop.

The Kia, while fleeing from FHP, collided with the rear of another vehicle (2012 Ford E350 ).

Vehicle 1: 2021 Kia Forte

  • Driver 1:  18-year-old Male of Okeechobee was injured, transported to an area hospital, criminal charges pending.   
  • Passenger 1 : 16-year-old Female, of Okeechobee was seriously injured and transported to area hospital
  • Passenger 2 : 16-year-old Male, of Okeechobee was injured and transported to an area hospital
  • Passenger 3 : 13-year-old Male, of Okeechobee was critically injured, transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased

Vehicle 2: 2012 Ford E350 Van

  • Driver 2 : Not injured

 

FHP, fatal, Okeechobee, US 27

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Single lane closures on U.S. 441 N and S March 3-17

Woman dies in 5-vehicle crash on SR 29

Impaired Driving: Drive Sober or Game Over

Police use social media to solve crimes

x