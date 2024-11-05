Okeechobee Waterway low water between Ortona and W.P. Franklin Locks

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 11/5/24

Attention Boaters! There will be a spillway gate inspection at Ortona Lock and Dam from 7 a.m. to noon

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

Okeechobee Waterway low water between Ortona and W.P. Franklin Locks

Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

Attention Boaters! There will be a spillway gate inspection at Ortona Lock and Dam from 7 a.m. to noon. on Nov. 6, 2024. Boaters should expect low water west of Ortona today and tomorrow, between the Ortona Lock and the W.P. Franklin Lock and make any necessary docking adjustments.

 For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

• St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148

• Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424

• Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533

• Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846

• W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908

• Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

navigation, Okeechobee Waterway, WP Franklin Lock, boating, Ortona

Comments

Other items that may interest you

Lake could rise to 17 feet as storm water drains south

Submit written comments on the Draft 2024 Lower …

Public invited to participate in Lake O study

Public invited to participate in Lake O study

x