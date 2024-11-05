Okeechobee Waterway low water between Ortona and W.P. Franklin Locks

Attention Boaters! There will be a spillway gate inspection at Ortona Lock and Dam from 7 a.m. to noon
Attention Boaters! There will be a spillway gate inspection at Ortona Lock and Dam from 7 a.m. to noon. on Nov. 6, 2024. Boaters should expect low water west of Ortona today and tomorrow, between the Ortona Lock and the W.P. Franklin Lock and make any necessary docking adjustments.
For up-to-date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:
• St Lucie Lock & Dam 772-287-2665 or 863-662-9148
• Port Mayaca Lock & Dam 561-924-2858 or 863-662-9424
• Julian Keen, Jr. Lock & Dam 863-946-0414 or 863-662-9533
• Ortona Lock & Dam 863-675-0616 or 863- 662-9846
• W.P. Franklin Lock & Dam 239-694-5451 or 863-662-9908
• Canaveral Lock 321-783-5421 or 863-662-0298 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)