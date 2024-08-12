Locals compete in World Champion pool tournament

Posted Monday, August 12, 2024 1:31 pm

Okeechobee women compete in pool championship in Vegas

OKEECHOBEE — Five Okeechobee women are competing in APA National World Championship pool tournament.

The women — Christy Strickland, Jeannie Rhoden, Shalina Betts, Cynthia Eddings and Leah Osceola — take their game seriously, competing multiple times each week. They began by playing one session every Sunday. Afterward, they played Triceps at Backwoods Billiards and finally moved on to Regionals for the Treasure Coast area, where they earned a spot in the APA National 2024 Ladies Championship.

The championship is held in Las Vegas, and APA gave the team $3,000 to pay for their flights and to help with hotel costs.

A travelling league, they play not only at Backwoods Billiards but also at Tin Fish and Good Spirits.

Rhoden said the community came together to help them raise the additional money they needed for the trip. They held bake sales, raffles, sold lunches and had a tournament. They even got t-shirt sponsors.

“A big thanks to Noel Stevens, Custom Sights and Sound, Parrot Island Grill, Wells Make It LLC and many, many, many others. The community really helped us be able to go to Vegas without stress and worry of funds! Thank you, Okeechobee,” said Rhoden.

Backwoods Billiards has league play Sunday night through Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and open tournaments on Friday and Saturday nights also at 7:30. There are many other teams also going for 8 ball, 9 ball and singles players who have won spots, but Rhoden’s team is the only women’s team going to Vegas.