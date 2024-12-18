OMS band presents Winter Concert

By Annie Wills
Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 12/18/24

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Osceola Middle School Band held its Winter Concert in the OHS auditorium.

OKEECHOBEE — On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Osceola Middle School Band held its Winter Concert in the OHS auditorium. The event was free and open to the public and a great many seats were filled. The OMS Jazz Band opened the concert with “Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” and performed two more songs before giving the stage to the OMS Concert Band for three songs as well. The OMS Symphonic Band concluded the concert with four songs, one of which isn’t a Christmas song at all but a favorite of the students to perform, “The Last Ride of the Pony Express”, and the audience seemed to thoroughly enjoy the tune. Congratulations to all of the OMS band students for putting on an outstanding performance! [Photos by Annie Wills/Lake Okeechobee News]

