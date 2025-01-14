OMS congratulates band student

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 1/14/25

Osceola Middle School gave a huge congratulations to Jasmin Chavez on her performance with the All-State...

You must be a member to read this story.

Join our family of readers for as little as $5 per month and support local, unbiased journalism.

Already have an account? Log in to continue. Otherwise, follow the link below to join.

Please log in to continue

Log in
I am anchor

OMS congratulates band student

Photo courtesy Osceola Middle School
Posted
Special to Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Osceola Middle School gave a huge congratulations to Jasmin Chavez on her performance with the All-State Middle School Honors Band in Tampa on Saturday, Jan. 11. She was selected along with 114 other seventh and eigth grade students from around the state to perform in this ensemble. She represented Okeechobee County Schools very well! Pictured are OMS Band instructor Mr. Chris Bowen (left) and Jasmin Chavez (right). [Photo courtesy OMS]

OMS, Osceola Middle School, band, All-State, state, concert, Jasmin Chavez

Comments

Other items that may interest you

GDS students carry on tradition

CMS FFA students showcase their skills

EES rewards students with pizza party

Students represent EES at County Science Fair

x