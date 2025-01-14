OMS congratulates band student

Osceola Middle School gave a huge congratulations to Jasmin Chavez on her performance with the All-State...
OKEECHOBEE — Osceola Middle School gave a huge congratulations to Jasmin Chavez on her performance with the All-State Middle School Honors Band in Tampa on Saturday, Jan. 11. She was selected along with 114 other seventh and eigth grade students from around the state to perform in this ensemble. She represented Okeechobee County Schools very well! Pictured are OMS Band instructor Mr. Chris Bowen (left) and Jasmin Chavez (right). [Photo courtesy OMS]