OMS donates baskets

OKEECHOBEE — On Thursday, Nov. 14, the Donut Smiles club at Osceola Middle School celebrated World Kindness day by donating two baskets filled with items guaranteed to bring smiles to the recipients' faces. Two students who are unable to attend school due to illnesses will be receiving these amazing baskets. The Donut Smiles club sold donuts to fund these baskets and earned enough to donate to another charitable organization in December. [Photo courtesy Osceola Middle School]