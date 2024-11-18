OMS students compete in computer coding

On Thursday, Nov. 14, Mrs. Leiva and Mrs. Ascencio took a group of OMS students to Florida Southern college in...
LAKELAND — On Thursday, Nov. 14, Mrs. Leiva and Mrs. Ascencio took a group of OMS students to Florida Southern college in Lakeland to compete in a computer coding competition. They visited multiple vendors that included law enforcement, military groups and others that work in the cyber security field. OMS students had a great time and learned a lot from the competition! [Photos courtesy Osceola Middle School]