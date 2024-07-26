Online meeting to discuss Everglades Restoration Progress

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE), will host a virtual informational meeting Wednesday, July 31 ...
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District (USACE), will host a virtual informational meeting Wednesday, July 31, 2024 to inform stakeholders and the public regarding USACE and South Florida Water Management District progress on development of the Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP), Everglades Agricultural Area, A2 Stormwater Treatment Area Operational Plan.
Central Everglades Planning Project Virtual Informational Meeting
Wednesday, July 31st from 1 to 3 p.m.
https://usace1.webex.com/meet/michael.j.collis
+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free
+1-669-234-1177 US Toll
Access code: 199 371 5161
The USACE and our partners at the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) will provide an update on progress made in evaluating operational alternatives for Central Everglades Planning Project, Everglades Agricultural Area, A2 Stormwater Treatment Area (STA).
The A2 Stormwater Treatment Area is under construction by the SFWMD. The USACE is evaluating operational alternatives to facilitate SFWMD’s operation of the STA upon construction completion. CEPP focuses restoration on more natural flows into and through the central and southern Everglades by increasing storage and treatment south of Lake Okeechobee, improving conveyance to the Central Everglades and removing barriers to flow to Everglades National Park.
For more information on CEPP, visit www.saj.usace.army.mil/CEPP