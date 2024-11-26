OPD delivers Thanksgiving joy to families in need

Posted Tuesday, November 26, 2024 3:52 pm

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee Police Department brightened the Thanksgiving season for families in need by delivering groceries throughout the city. This initiative ensured that many local families could enjoy a festive holiday meal.

The groceries, which included turkeys, pies, and all the traditional Thanksgiving favorites, were generously donated by Our Village Okeechobee and Walmart.

Officers from the Okeechobee Police Department took on the task of delivering the groceries, personally interacting with the families and spreading holiday cheer.

"Today, we had the opportunity to put smiles on faces and remind our neighbors that we're here for them," Okeechobee Police Chief Donald Hagan said.

Families expressed their heartfelt gratitude as officers knocked on doors, presenting thoughtfully prepared bags filled with food. The initiative helped to alleviate some of the financial burdens many face during the holiday season while also fostering community bonds.

"Thanksgiving is about coming together and seeing our local law enforcement care about our well-being," shared Jess Mosley, Director of Grants and Programs for Our Village. "We are thankful for the support and generosity from both the police department and Walmart."

The Okeechobee Police Department plans to make this event an annual tradition, further strengthening the ties within the community. As Thanksgiving approaches, the impact of compassion and collaboration is felt throughout Okeechobee, reminding everyone that they can make a positive difference in each other's lives. "In a time that can be challenging for many, the community of Okeechobee came together to ensure that the holiday spirit of giving and unity shines brightly for all, reflecting the true essence of Thanksgiving," Chief Donald Hagan said.