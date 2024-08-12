Open house to discuss LKBSTA

Special to Lake Okeechobee News
Posted 8/12/24

Two open houses to discuss the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project (LKBSTA) …

OKEECHOBEE – Two open houses to discuss the Lower Kissimmee Basin Stormwater Treatment Area Project (LKBSTA) are planned for Aug. 28, in the Williamson Conference Center at Indian River State College Dixon Hendry Campus, 2229 N.W. Ninth Ave., Okeechobee.  The first open house will be at 2 p.m.; the second at 5:30 p.m.

One or more members of the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD)  Governing Board may be present at this meeting, but no governing board action will be taken at this meeting.

SFWMD technical staff will be available to answer questions about the project.

There will not be a formal presentation. SFWMD encourages stakeholder and public input.

LKBSTA is planned south of State Road 70 W, near the Kissimmee River, just west of the Lazy 7 Subdivision.

The project has drawn objections from the Okeechobee County Board of Commissioners and from neighboring property owners.

